Three Abducted Victims Killed in Abuja

Tension gripped residents of Sagwari Layout Estate, Dutse, Abuja, yesterday, following the killing of three out of 10 victims abducted, last week. Until now, only two victims, including an undergraduate, had been killed. Reports, however, emerged yesterday that the kidnappers killed another victim to send a stronger warning to relatives who are negotiating ransom.

It was gathered that the gunmen released the father of the victims and asked him to get N60 million in ransom for the release of his daughters before Friday, January 12. In a bid to raise money, Nigerians were urged to donate whatever they had into a bank account. But not enough money had been gathered as of Friday. The Guardian learnt that the assailants increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million





