Thousands of people, many waving Spanish flags, rallied in Madrid on Sunday against plans to grant an amnesty to Catalan separatists in a protest called by far-right party Vox. In exchange, the two parties demand an amnesty for hundreds of people who faced legal action over their often minor roles in Catalonia’s failed push for independence in 2017 which sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Marcos Carbonell, a 37-year-old engineer, said he was upset that Sanchez was willing to make a pact with those who want to “break up Spain”.Many in the crowd were angry that an amnesty could benefit JxCat leader Carles Puigdemont, who headed the northeast region’s government in 2017 when it made a short-lived declaration of Catalan independence after a violence-marred referendum banned by Madrid. headtopics.com

He defended the need for an amnesty during a speech to top Socialist party members on Saturday, saying the 2021 pardons had “undeniably” defused the conflict over Catalan separatism even though they were met with “extreme aggressiveness by the right”.

Sanchez needs to secure support from at least 176 lawmakers within the 350-seat parliament to win a key vote that must take place before November 27. Equipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi says. Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director, Information, at the Federal Ministry of Works made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. headtopics.com

