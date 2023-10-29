Those Attacking Gbajabiamila Want to Destabilise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Say Youth Groups

President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, were out to destabilise the President’s plan to deliver on his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigerians.

Recently, some blogs have been reporting that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments. The reports claimed that an insider disclosed a reoccurring pattern that whenever Tinubu signs something, it will somehow be changed purportedly by his CoS.

But, reacting to the speculation and campaign calumny, the youth groups in a joint statement signed by MBYF leader, Solomon Gan, said the lies were being spread by aggrieved traitors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who because they didn’t get their way in getting something from the ruling party now decided to cause problems for the government. headtopics.com

MBYF, in particular, urged President Tinubu to put special interest and look out for traitors such as a Governor in the South-East and some APC chieftains. The group alleged that the governor and some APC chieftains were working together to taint Tinubu presidency black by attacking Gbajabiamila.The statement read, “This reoccurring smear campaigns Gbajabiamila are obviously sponsored by mischief makers who want to derail Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda and cause rift between him and his trusted ally and CoS.

