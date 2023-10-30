Third Mainland Bridge to get CCTV cameras, installation begins

Minister of Works, David Umahi, who disclosed this during an inspection of the under-deck lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence and Falomo bridges,…

According to him, the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

“The maintenance of the aesthetics would include replacement of the railings, installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal security of the bridge.”He added that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; that will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers and pile caps. headtopics.com

He warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed. “So, if you know that you are going to be responsible for 10 years, from day one, you will be very serious and very careful to make sure that you build an enduring infrastructure that you will be responsible for 10 years,” he added.

