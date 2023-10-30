'They shot at me, I'm ready to die' — Fubara speaks on impeachment plot

Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, says he is ready to die over the political crisis in the state, hours after fire engulfed a section of the house of assembly in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on Monday when he visited the burnt complex, the Rivers governor alleged that security operatives have been compromised. The Rivers governor said he is not against anyone, adding that he does not know the source of the political crisis in the state.“They were shooting at me, directly. But it does not matter. Somebody will die. I want to die so when people hear Fubara, they will say, who is this Fubara, he is that man who was killed that time over a struggle.

“I’m not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody but I don’t know where all these things are coming from.The incident occurred amid rumours that the state assembly is planning to impeach Fubara.During plenary on Monday, the Rivers assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, the speaker, removed Ehie Edison, the house leader. headtopics.com

There was chaos at the assembly when security operatives fired teargas canisters — a development that made some of the lawmakers to flee the complex. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don’t allow ‘divisive’ elements undermine relationship with Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers Assembly amid threat to impeach Gov FubaraAn explosion hit the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night. DAILY POST gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm. The incident came amid rumours of alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Read more ⮕

Fire guts Rivers house of assembly amid Fubara impeachment rumourNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Leader, Edison Ehie removed as Plot to Impeach Fubara thickensA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕