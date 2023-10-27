‘They are all ethnic leaders’ – Amaechi knocks Nigerian politicians

Amaechi, who was the guest speaker at the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture themed “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held on Thursday in Lagos, added that the only person near that point of nationalism was former President Olusegun Obasanjo, insisting that the rest were ethnic leaders. “Most times, we elect those who openly show that they are ethnic leaders and they are there for their ethnic group,' he said.

“Our political elites constantly run to their ethnic bases to provoke ethnic debate each time they fail to win advantages in their struggle for power and privilege at the national level. “The only person near that point of Nationalism, with all due respect, is ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. The rest are ethnic leaders. “Truly remarkable national leadership is the ability of a leader to galvanise the totality of a nation around the common national banner with a vision and a sense of mission.

