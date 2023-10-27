There Should Be Penalty For INEC Reneging On Its Promises

“The opinion of people concerning election matters to the outcome of that election, it is not just a matter of figures and that is why I thought that if it became clear to all of us that INEC failed Nigerians, that INEC reneged on its promises, there should be some penalties.

“You won’t just walk away from that, not just walking away, INEC participated in the process of the election petition from the Court of Appeal up to the Supreme Court even opposing the views of the appellants.

“I thought that it is something that we can learn from, that if the body did not fulfil its promises to the people of Nigeria, what will be the consequence for that failure?” he said.The senior lawyer said that knowing the consequence of their failure to deliver on their mandate will make the electoral umpire deliver on their promises to Nigerians. headtopics.com

Also speaking on the programme, Adegboruwa asked President Bola Tinubu to borrow a leaf from former President, Late Musa Yar’Adua, whom he said admitted flaws in the election that brought him to power and decided to carry out electoral reforms.

He said that the President should not play any role at all in the appointment of the Chairman of INEC as well as Resident Electoral Commissioners.We Are ‘Ready’ For Israeli Ground Invasion, Says Hamas

