To date, no interstate climate change liability claim has resulted in an award of damages, and this may not change unless...International courts exist to adjudicate between aggrieved state and non-state parties and deliver justice.

Globally, the 10 per cent of households with the highest per capita emissions contribute 34-45 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions while the bottom 50 per cent contributeThe top one per cent of emitters globally each had carbon footprints of over 50 tonnes of CO2 in 2021,greater than those of the bottom one per cent of emitters. However, the bottom one per cent are less prepared to adapt to the effects of climate change and live in some of the countries most affected by climate change-induced loss and damage. In that case, why can’t the states at the bottom simply sue the states at the top, in international courts, to either reduce their emissions or pay the cost of the loss and damage?has examined the potential of climate litigation in Africa as part of the Global South countries, the challenges involved and how these can be circumvente





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Loses Revenue and Generation Potential Due to Gas FlaringDespite the continuous shortage of gas for electricity generation companies to power their turbines with, Nigeria is still losing massive revenue and generation potential to the persistent gas flaring by oil companies operating in the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Rice Farmer Achieves Bumper Harvest After Training on Climate-Smart FarmingLaraba Muhammad, a rice farmer from Kano State, expresses her happiness after achieving a bumper harvest for the first time in five years. She credits her success to the skills acquired through the KSADP/Sasakawa farmers learning platform, which taught her climate-smart farming techniques and provided free extension services. The project aims to improve food security, alleviate poverty, create jobs, and mitigate conflicts.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Approach to Climate Change Raises ConcernsMany worry that Nigeria's approach to addressing climate change is riddled with contradictions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Princess Orelope-Adefulire highlights urgency of national financing strategies for climate actionThe Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has emphasised the urgency of accelerating climate action plans through national financing strategies and Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs), highlighting their critical role in climate action financing.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Africa's Push for Universal Health CoverageLolem Ngong, a global public health expert, discusses Africa's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

BetZillion: A Popular Sports Betting Platform in Nigeria and AfricaBetZillion's popularity in Nigeria and Africa stems from its role as more than a sports betting platform, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. Embracing local sports events fosters community, while its user-friendly interface caters to a broad demographic. This accessibility, welcoming both seasoned bettors and newcomers to online betting, has contributed to BetZillion's widespread appeal, establishing a robust and diverse fan base across the continent.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »