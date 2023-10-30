The path to Nigeria’s economic transformation and inclusion

IN the vibrant city of Abuja, from October 23 and 24, 2023, a remarkable confluence of innovative ideas and vibrant discourse unfolded during the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES).

For those who may harbour doubts regarding the intellectual calibre of Nigeria’s leadership, the NESG’s 29th edition dispelled such notions. The summit brought to the forefront the abundant talent and expertise available to guide the nation’s affairs. However, the critical question looms: Does intellectual prowess automatically translate into progress and development? Regrettably, the answer is no.

Nonetheless, a glaring challenge lies in the communication of Nigeria’s vision to its citizens, particularly the 200 million individuals who do not partake in the NES. These ordinary Nigerians remain largely unaware of the policies and plans forged by the nation’s elite, plans that should tangibly enhance their quality of life. headtopics.com

The pinnacle of the summit, for many, was the seventh and final plenary session, “Our Nation, Our Heritage.” Here, discussions cantered on themes such as Nigeria’s role as the “Giant of Africa,” strengthening the democratic process, combating brain drain, and shaping a positive narrative for the nation. It was a presentation by Mr.

The road to solving complex problems is multifaceted. Rather than exclusively approaching issues from the top-down, we must engage with them on multiple levels. The ease of doing business should extend beyond reports and into practical, everyday solutions, such as simplifying the process of opening bank accounts, obtaining necessary certificates like SCUML, and incorporating businesses. headtopics.com

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕