The Painful Reality of Menstruation for Some Women

The 25-year-old Bukola Osawu has always had extremely painful menstruation since she started menstruating at 11. She recalls how she had to be induced to sleep during her period in secondary school. The injection administered would stop her flow and provide temporary relief, but she was concerned about the long-term effects.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.