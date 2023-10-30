The lesson from General Sani Abacha’s rule, By Uddin Ifeanyi

Amongst other things, my experience of General Abacha’s regime is why I am not enamoured of China. Any person, thing, process, or event that invites my freedom to be circumscribed in pursuit of some larger goal that I am not invited to take part in dimensioning can only be dangerous to my many freedoms. That was Sani Abacha’s lesson for me.

The only reason that the conversation on Twitter last week revolved around General Sani Abacha and the meaning of his government is that the democracy we wrested at considerable cost from his vice-like grip continues to deliver suboptimal outcomes. Today, Nigerians are much poorer — runaway prices, sluggish economic growth, high unemployment rates, rural-urban migration trends gone awry, etc. — than they were in 1998.

If history, however represented, teaches anything at all, it is that the ultimate character of reality is personal (not sure who the latter part of this sentence belongs to, anymore). And I experienced General Sani Abacha's rule of Nigeria as a most malignant presence. Two years into his five-year reign, I made the transition from civil servant to media worker, as part of the migration from the boondocks to Lagos. It was not just any media.

Because we were daily at the receiving end of the regime’s attention. In one colourful episode, operatives of the state security services, having invaded the Ogba-Ijaiye, Lagos, offices of thein the morning, then proceeded to herd us all into the newsroom. It was not a particularly commodious space. I cannot remember if the air conditioning was on. Even now, I am sure the beads of perspiration that adorned my brow that morning had nothing to do with either of these facts.

A less than positive report about the prison services, and fierce-looking gun-toting men would show up at the place the next day. Lock it down. And threaten to shoot anything that moves. It was not just that uniforms became symbols of dread. As did the gun. No. It was impunity. The po-faced "I'll shoot you dead, and nothing, nothing will come of it!" It was that simple.