The Israeli-Hamas War and God's Order

This objective can be achieved by illustrating that the unfortunate and horrific Israeli-Hamas war might result from a defiance of God’s order. It is not coincidental that God created and placed the people of Israel and Palestine in the same geographic area.In fact it started in heaven, when a rebellious quarter of the angels were led by Lucifer an angel in the kingdom of God against God. However, stronger angels of heaven vanquished and drove out the rebellious angel and the gang from heaven.

According to biblical accounts, the demons tormenting humans around the world today are believed to be the vanquished angels under the leadership of Satan, who works nonstop to tempt people to commit sin, just as they did against God in heaven, so they can all go together into hell fire on the day of judgement. The narrative above is found in the holy Bible, but it would not surprise me if the holy Quran, a book of guidance for Muslims, and the Torah, which has a similar function for Jews who follow Judaism, also had an analogous or concurring story. According to the stories found in the Quran, Torah, and Bible, Father Abraham is the source of the three religions , namely Judaism, lslam and Christianity that Israelis and Palestinians profes

