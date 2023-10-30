The imperative of a good road infrastructure

On a recent tour of the roads in the South-east geopolitical zone, Minister of Works, David Umahi, said he “shed tears at the kind of pains our people are going through.” This is after he had spent 14 hours on the Abuja to Benin trip going through Lokoja.
In the northern part of Nigeria, youths of Niger State under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NTCN) once had cause to demonstrate in protest of the poor state of the Suleja-Minna and Bida-Minna roads and the attendant risk and hardship that travellers suffer.
One such highway stretching from Asia Minor to the Aegean Sea continued to be an important trade route for a thousand years’. On the Roman empire, the author writes that ‘linking up town with town were the Roman roads vast wealth was conveyed to Rome from the conquered provinces’; about the European colonisers, he says that introduction of railways and good roads led to the rapid development of the natural resources of Africa. headtopics.com
But the building and maintenance of roads is not the responsibility of the Federal Government alone. The states and the local governments are constitutionally empowered to construct roads according to the genuine needs of their areas of jurisdictions. Researcher Olusegun Toluhi stated in his paper on: “Road Sector Reforms in Nigeria” that as at April 2016, there were 194,200 km of roads in the country with the Federal Government share as 34,120km, (17.6 per cent), States 30,500 km (15.
As far back as 2004, the National Economic Empowerment and Strategy (NEEDS) blueprint on ‘Road Infrastructure’ committed the Obasanjo administration to ‘complete ongoing construction of 3,000 km network of roads, and embark on any new construction if and when fund-specific assistance is available; strengthen the newly created roads maintenance agency and involve the private sector in the management of roads’. That was 20 years ago. headtopics.com