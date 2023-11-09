The Impact of Big Tech and Search Engines on Journalism

Every morning a lion wakes up, it knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve to death…It doesn’t matter whether you are a lion or a gazelle, you better be running. The World is Flat. If, 20 years ago, you asked me whether big technology (or big tech) companies were a threat to journalism, my answer would have been an emphatic ‘Yes.’ After all, these companies do our job without our job description.

They also disrupt the media space, while taking little responsibility for content. Perhaps I should explain that there is a slight difference in form, but not always in substance, between big tech and big search engines. While big tech could sometimes be a dominant player in information technology hardware, like Samsung, or in e-commerce, like Amazon, search engines are software monsters, although both core hardware and software providers in this field have the capacity, as we have seen, for forward or backward linkages. I will focus more on search engines, at least a few in the big league that have significantly disrupted our work, for good or ill

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Former Chelsea Defender Glen Johnson Doubts Robert Sanchez's Impact on Premier League Title RaceFormer Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has suggested that goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will not make the Blues compete for the Premier League title this season. Chelsea signed Sanchez from Brighton for around £25 million earlier this summer.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Dearth of engineers worry former NIMC boss, tasks ABU graduates on impactThe immediate past Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, is worried about the dearth of engineers in Nigeria.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigeria’s human capital deficit, not a challenge, but an opportunity for tech growthThe current state of human development in Nigeria's digital economy was on the front burner of the panel discussion held at the 2023 Digital Nigeria International Conference in Abuja

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Tech giant to empower two million with skillsThe Nation Newspaper Tech giant to empower two million with skills

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Tech Giants Pool Efforts To Fight Online Child Sex AbuseBig tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta and Google, said Tuesday they would team up in a new program to fight online child sexual abuse or exploitation.

Source: channelstv | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: MTN MoMo Hackathon: Three Nigerian tech innovators get N11m booty to develop fintech productsThe Nigerian Financial Technology , FinTech industry was in its infancy a few years ago, but has now matured, becoming a major player in Africa.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »