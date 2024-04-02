The Impact of AI on African Religious Practices

AI technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics should be integrated into the different aspects of African religious practices to influence different areas of human existence, including religion, by providing new tools and perspectives on age-old practices.
Communication is an area where AI will influence African religious practices as AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants will be used by religious leaders and practitioners to offer guidance, answer questions, and deploy spiritual counseling. These technologies enable more personalized interactions and can serve a larger audience, which transcends physical boundaries and time constraints
