You're not even pronouncing the words right. 'But nobody is more Eastern, nobody carries the Southeast on their back like them. Those boys have some books... Whenever I go to their literary, I'm seeing 'There Was A Country' by Chinua Achebe, Ojukwu's memoir. Bro, they are absolutely very entrenched in the language.'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.