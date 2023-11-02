The Cavemen Igbo lyrics so flawed – Rapper Illbliss

He said: “I was in the studio with The Cavemen last month, we were trying to make music. And I told them that, ‘Your Igbo is so flawed. You’re not even pronouncing the words right.“But nobody is more Eastern, nobody carries the Southeast on their back like them. Those boys have some books… Whenever I go to their literary, I’m seeing ‘There Was A Country’ by Chinua Achebe, Emeka Ojukwu’s memoir. Bro, they are absolutely very entrenched in the language.

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘The Cavemen sing in flawed Igbo language’ – Rapper, IllblissNigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss, has revealed that he once told musical duo, The Cavemen that their Igbo is flawed. The Cavemen are known for their renditions of highlife music in English, Pidgin and Igbo languages.

