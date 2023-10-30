The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday Adelaja

Life itself is woven in problems. As a matter of fact, life ceases to be life without problems. Life in itself is synonymous to problems. They are two sides of the same coin. Most of us like to dream of having a family. So for you to have a family you need to marry, but ones you marry you invite into your life at least more problems to deal with. To live with another human being under the same roof, gives you at least more problems than you had before.

Soon that child would need to go from primary to secondary school. The child would need to be clothed, fed, school fees paid, education needs to be catered for. Secondary school education would lead to a higher institution where responsibilities are even higher. Then the child now grown up would need to find a job, where he would discover the salary is small, he needs to pay for an apartment, he needs to get an automobile for himself, after which he would desire to marry.

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus headtopics.com

might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh. So then deathSo the circle of life is a circle of problems. It’s a parallel line that goes together. Ladies and gentlemen, life is made of problems, meaning problems are a part and parcel of life, so nobody can avoid them. It is not possible. The best response to problems is to learn how to creatively respond to them.

Problem is such an integral part of life that we cannot physically survive on planet earth without problems. Everything about man is about problems. In fact man himself and his composition is all about problems. The composition of man is about problem solving. Everything in life revolves around problems and problem solving. In fact, you are irrelevant in the world without problems. No one is needed on earth without problems because we are all created to solve problems. headtopics.com

