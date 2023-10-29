That Abraham’s Children May Live Together In Peace

as shape of beard, Muslim skullcap (Taqiyah) or Jewish kippah, and other cultural peculiarities. They are cousins, but can hardly tolerate each other. Providence has fated them to co-exist side by side. However, a seething revulsion has been existing between both parties since present day Israel was carved out of Palestine after World War II. Now, the world is treating the current war between both brothers as a spat between a cobra and a mongoose.

In the same vein, Israel’s attempt to seize the opportunity of the Hamas attack to punish all Palestinians cannot be right. No life is more sacred than another. When we speak or act as if one particular life is more precious than another one, we commit a grave error which leads us to reduce the object of our hate to a thing and not a person.

The Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s characterisation of Palestinians as animals and the comparisons of Palestinians to “rats or snakes” on Israeli social media are an effort to “dehumanise” them and “legitimise civilian deaths”, says Israeli professor of international law and human rights, Neve Gordon.These children of Abraham on both sides of the conflict are equally villains and saints, depending on where or when you want to start tracing their history. headtopics.com

As always in such circumstances, the truth has taken a bashing in this conflict with both sides employing vile propaganda. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week rejected accusations by Israel that, in a statement to the Security Council, he had justified attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

The balancing act failed woefully because as far as Israel is concerned, there can be no middle course in this war; he who is not expressly for them is against them. Fact-checkers from French news agency AFP debunked videos of the initial Hamas attack, which turned out to be clips taken from the military simulation game Arma 3, clips from a concert in Tel Aviv, footage from Mexico and footage of paragliders in Egypt. Before facts had been established about the hostages taken by Palestinian group Hamas, social media accounts posted footage of hostages in Turkey in 2016, and photos of troops in Gaza in 2022, claiming they were from the Hamas attack, AFP said. headtopics.com

Spanish clergy sexually abused over 200,000 childrenOver 200,000 minors are estimated to have been sexually abused in Spain by the Roman Catholic clergy since 1940, according to an independent commission published Friday. Read more ⮕

Spanish Clergy Sexually Abused Over 200,000 Children, Probe EstimatesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

FG reaffirms commitment to tackle tobacco smoking among children in NigeriaThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle tobacco use by children in the country. The Minister of Youth and Development, Jamila Ibrahim, said this in Abuja on Friday, when Ms Bintou Camara, Regional Director, Tobacco Control Programme (AFRO) Campaign for Tobacco – Free Kids, paid her a courtesy visit. Read more ⮕

FG vows to tackle tobacco use by children in NigeriaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NPC begins birth registration for over 700k children in KatsinaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Police Rescue 4 Trafficked Children, Arrest Suspected Killers Of DPOOperatives of the Rivers State Police command have rescued four children who were abducted and sold by suspected child traffickers. Read more ⮕