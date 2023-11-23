Teyana Taylor Filed for Divorce from Iman Shumpert Months Before Public Announcement

According to recently released court documents, Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert back in January, eight months prior to the couple announcing their separation on Instagram. The documents allege that Shumpert became increasingly jealous and controlling as Taylor's career took off. He reportedly did not want her to work and often made her feel like she had to “dim her light” in order to keep the peace in their marriage.

Taylor also accuses Shumpert of emotional and mental abuse, stating that he would often treat her cruelly and display “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actors Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Separate After 18 Years“Zoolander” actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor said on Friday they had decided to separate after 18 years together. Advertisement “With tremendous love … Continue reading Actors Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Separate After 18 Years

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Anthony Taylor relegated to English ChampionshipEnglish referee, Anthony Taylor, has been relegated to the English Championship for his questionable decision-making.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Taylor Swift Becomes a Billionaire, According to BloombergThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FULL LIST: Rema, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat Shine At 2023 MTV EMAsThe 2023 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) celebrated a range of music talents, with Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, standing out among international stars like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »