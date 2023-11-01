Terrorists kill several travellers along federal highway

His media aide, Musbahu Aliyu, said the attackers blocked the highway between Kucheri – Magazu in Tsafe Local Government around 3:30 p.m. He added that the politician had been transferred to another health facility in the state capital, Gusau.

He said he heard the sounds of gunshots minutes before reaching Tsafe. He said he saw several military vehicles racing towards the scene of the attack. The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him for comment about the attack.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Terrorists kill Chief Imam, abduct hunters in Borno communityGunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, yesterday, invaded Beneshiekh town, the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed the Chief Imam, Sheihk Baba Goni Muktar Malumti.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: NAF Kills 22 Terrorists In Gun Trucks, Motorcycles In BornoNigerian Air Force (NAF), on 29 October 2023 struck an identified terrorists’ hideout killing 22 fighters on gun trucks and two motorcycles in Borno State.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: NAF intensifies strikes on terrorists’ hideout in BornoThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Yobe villageGunmen suspected to be members of Boko Haram have reportedly attacked Ngurokayya village in the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State. The attack occured in Tuesday. It is still unclear the number of casualty recorded as details remain sketchy. The Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Troops kill three bandits, uncover military uniforms making factory in Zamfara, KebbiTroops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji, OPHD, have destroyed several terrorists and bandits’ camps in simultaneous clearance operations in Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Monarch begs S’East govs to rescue Igboland from terrorismThe traditional ruler of Obosi community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, has called on the five South East governors to convene a meeting to rescue the zone from terrorists.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕