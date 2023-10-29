Terrorists attack Zamfara community, abduct district head, five others

DAILY POST learned that the incident occurred on Saturday night when the armed men invaded the community, shooting sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination. According to an eyewitness, the terrorists also rustled an unspecified number of cattle belonging to residents of the community.

Efforts by DAILY POST to reach the state command were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abdullahi did not take his calls. However, an eyewitness, a resident of Bukkuyum town, Ilyasu Abubakar confirmed the development to Channels Television. “The bandits entered the town on Saturday night and started shooting sporadically; people went into hiding because of the fear of being kidnapped,” the resident said.

Banditry: Zamfara govt, Arewa coalition disagree over call for state of emergencyThe Zamfara State Government has described the call for a State of Emergency in the state over banditry by the Coalition of Arewa Activist Group Calls as hypocritical The Chairman of Activist Coalition Group, Thrahim Muazzam, had in a Communique, after a meeting in Kano, called on President Tinubu and the legislature to consider... Read more ⮕

Matawalle reacts as badits kill scores, kidnap others in Zamfara communitiesThe former Governor of Zamfara State, Hon Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has extended his condolences to the victims of the recent attacks in Maru and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas of Zamfara State. DAILY POST reports that marauding bandits during the week launched attacks on Maru and Kaura, killing several persons and leaving many injured. Read more ⮕

Troops bust terrorists’ hideouts, kill two in AnambraTroops of “Operation UDO KA II’’, fighting insurgents in the Southeast, conducted a clearance operation on terrorists’ hideouts in Orsumoghu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra. The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Read more ⮕

Bandits Abduct District Head, Five Others In ZamfaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Zamfara ex-commissioners fault N70b fraud allegation against Matawalle’s govtThe Nation Newspaper Zamfara ex-commissioners fault N70b fraud allegation against Matawalle's govt Read more ⮕

Troops Arrest Two Suspected Terrorists’ Ammunition Suppliers, Recover Weapons In KadunaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕