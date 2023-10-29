Terrorism: Defence minister visits Turkey to facilitate quick delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters

Badaru’s visit was also to strengthen the partnership with the Turkish Government in intelligence and information sharing for the mutual benefit of both countries.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, on Sunday, October 29, said the Minister was accompanied in the visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

The statement said Badaru also discussed and explored how best Nigeria can partner with Turkey on the production of Military hardware and equipment. He said: “The minister visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital city, Ankara, where he inspected various sections of the firm in charge of the manufacturing of modern military aircraft and other defence equipment. headtopics.com

“In the course of taking him around the facility, the CEO of the company, Engineer Temel Kotel informed the Minister that the industry was established in 1973 with the primary goal of manufacturing military aircraft, satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles.“The minister commended the company for its over five decades of successful ventures in the manufacturing of military facilities.”

The Turkish Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Yasar Guler (rtd), promised that the Turkish government would support the Nigerian government in its efforts to defeat terrorism and other criminal challenges facing the country. headtopics.com

The Nation recalls that the Federal Government procured six T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which two had been delivered.

