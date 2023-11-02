Tension in Ondo community as gunmen attack farmers, destroy settlement

The chairman of the farmers, Abayomi lsinleye, said that one of the invaders was apprehended and handed him over to Police Area Command in Ore. Isinleye alleged that the gunmen were sent by SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, the company to which the state government allotted their cocoa farm to.

According to him, “Despite a court order restraining the Agro-Allied Company from taking over the land until the determination of the suit instituted by the farmers, the firm has continued to clear the plantations.”

He recalled that the existing interim injunction which was granted by Justice Aderemi Adegoroye of Ondo State High Court sitting in Ondo, restrained all respondents in the suit, including SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, to stop bulldozing the farmers’ cocoa plantations.

The chairman said that the operator of the bulldozer, who demanded for the court ruling when confronted by the farmers, urged the farmers to contact the management of SAO Agro-Allied Services before they could leave the farmlands.

According to him some of them had to struggle with the gunmen and were able to snatch two guns, a pump action and an air rifle, and one of the armed men was apprehended and taken to police station.

The state commands spokesperson Funmi Odunlami, said: "The two parties had been invited by the Area Commander in Ore to know the true position of things as investigation is still ongoing on the matter."

