Ten INEC Directors Retire from Service

Ten Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directors, heading different departments have officially retired from service, after attaining the mandatory 60 years of age, or 35 years of service. Speaking at the send forth for the directors in Abuja on Sunday, INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Mohammed Adams, congratulated them for the retirement. Adams advised them to use their retirement to engage in meaningful activities that would yield them good income.





