All the four mobile network operators (MNOs) have lost a total number of 863,917 customers to mobile number portability (MNP) sinceintroduced the scheme in May 2013 to allow subscribers switch from one non-performing MNOs to another while retaining their mobile numbers.

The analysis further illustrated that 9mobile had the highest count of port-in subscribers with 676,944 while Airtel, MTN and Globacom respectively recorded 331,837; 181,301 and 105,746 as port-in counts.

According to the NCC data, the count of port-in increased from 17,467 in 2021 to 32,086 as at the end of last year. This indicates an increase of 83.69per cent in the total port-in between 2021 and last year. headtopics.com

NCC said MNP service will guarantee freedom for telecoms subscribers deepen competition and force mobile phone operators to provide better service to their customers. Individual numbers are ported separately as separate transactions using the same procedure as for a single number account except that the numbers may share the same porting request form.

The new network needs to check for credit worthiness to ensure that the request to port a number or numbers is not malicious. A new SIM card is issued every time you port your number to a new service provider. Your old SIM card ceases to be useful once the porting process has been completed. headtopics.com

Information on the progress of your porting request is sent via SMS. You can change your mind at any time before you receive confirmation SMS is sent. Cancellation of porting request or porting process is not acceptable once you receive confirmation.

Pre paid subscribers cannot take outstanding credits while switching to the new service providers just as post paid subscribers must settle outstanding bills to their previous service provider, including any early termination fees, before the porting process can commence. A final bill for usage up to the time the number is ported would be sent to the new operator. headtopics.com

