Teenager in Lagos and Ogun state unable to attend school due to flooding

David, a 13-year-old JSS 3 student who should be in school, finds himself ferrying people in a canoe due to flooding in the Isheri north area of Lagos and Ogun state. He is unable to attend school regularly because of the flooded streets. The community continues to grapple with severe flooding, causing significant hardship and loss of properties and livelihoods. The federal government has not provided a comprehensive solution.

