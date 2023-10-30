Tear Gas Fired As Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly, House Leader Removed

A fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amidst rumors of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Sim Fubara as the House on Monday removed its leader, Edison Ehie.This is as the governor stormed the Assembly Complex while House members flee for safety as tear gas is fired outside the Complex.The development comes hours after a fire broke out at the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

It is unclear if the fire was connected with the political imbroglio but rumours of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister have been brewing for some time now.

