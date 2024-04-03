Taylor Swift Becomes a Billionaire Solely Through Music

Taylor Swift was officially named a member of the three-comma-club Tuesday, as Forbes confirmed rumors estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars. The financial news outlet said she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely on the basis of her music, and estimated she has a $1.1 billion fortune.

Other industry heavyweights who’ve hit the mark — Rihanna and Jay-Z among them — have earned their massive wealth in part via fashion brands, alcohol companies or entertainment holdings, among other interests. Along with her vast songwriting catalog, Swift staged the first billion-dollar tour ever — the ongoing Eras Tour has boosted economies and delighted fans around the worl

