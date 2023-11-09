Tata International Expands Operations in Nigeria through Partnership with Lagos Free Zone

Tata International, a key contributor to the African economy, is expanding its operations in Nigeria through a strategic partnership with Lagos Free Zone. The agreement was signed by the Managing Director of Tata Africa Holdings Pty Ltd, Len Brand, and the Managing Director of Tata International Limited, Anand Sen.





