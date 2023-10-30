Taskforce nab seven truckloads of precious stones in Taraba

Confirming the arrest on Monday, the commander of the strike force, Jamu Emmanuel, said the trucks were intercepted along Anyim in the Wukari axis of Wukari local government council of the state. The precious stones, according to him, were coming from a famous mining site in Akwana, in Wukari local government council of the state, when the taskforce intercepted them.

The task force revealed that before their arrest, the suspects had planned to prevent the government from coming to the area to stop them from perpetrating illegal mining. It claimed that the owners of the trucks hailed from both Rivers and Enugu States, and were being aided by persons from Akwana village in Taraba State.

