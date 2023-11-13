Task Force Inaugurated to Probe Fraudulent Issuance of Certificates of Occupancy in Mass Housing Estates

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a task force to probe fraudulent issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) to mass housing estates in the city. He stated yesterday that the measure was to ensure that each house in mass housing estates has its own C of O paid for. The Rivers State ex-governor lamented that virtually all residential areas have been turned commercial, stating: “Something must be done about it.

” Wike maintained that those who contravened the Land Use Act must be recertified to pay appropriate penalties. He regretted that those given approvals for residential buildings had converted them to commercial structures, while those for commercial opted for residential house

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.