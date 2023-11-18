Tanzanian student killed in Hamas hostage situation

Tanzania has announced the death of one of two nationals taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel . The Israel i government had named two students from Tanzania -- 22-year-old Clemence Felix Mtenga and 21-year-old Joshua Loitu Mollel -- among some 240 taken to the Gaza Strip. "It's with great sadness we confirm… Clemence Felix Mtenga was studying agriculture in Israel at the time of the 7 October attack.

