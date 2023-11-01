Tale Of Jago Community And Its Struggle To End Open Defecation

To change the narrative however, the sum of N80 million was pooled by the state government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for implementation of Sanitation Revolving Fund (SRF) at a single digit interest rate of nine per cent to households for sanitation facilities construction.
Baale Oparinde keyed into it, by standing as a guarantor for his people to access the fund, of which they were expected to pay according to their financial status. As at 19th of October, 2023, I learned that over 120 households have installed Satopan, a simple technology, that can easily be implemented in any pit latrine to combat the transmission of communicable diseases.
But that didn’t come without challenges, Oyewunmi Olalekan, a resident in Jago community, told me, even as he disclosed that most of them are farmers, who are struggling to feed their family; yet, it costs N60,000 to N70,000 to install a Satopan.Olalekan, while thanking the government and UNICEF also noted, “I must acknowledge that the support from the community was overwhelming throughout the entire process, which began last year. Presently, just few households are without improved toilet.
Meanwhile, UNICEF WASH specialist, Lagos State, Dr. Bisi Orebiyi, at a 2-day media dialogue on Open Defecation Free (ODF), South West States of Nigeria, in Oyo State, organised by UNICEF, averred that for Oyo State government to achieve open defecation free by 2028, an estimated N173,191,198,400 is needed to finance the sanitation sector from 2022 to 2028.
