Swiss Prosecutors Drop Criminal Proceedings Against FIFA President

Infantino was elected in 2016 to clean up football’s world governing body FIFA after it became embroiled in corruption scandals.

However, Swiss authorities launched proceedings against Infantino himself in 2020 on suspicions of secrecy violations, abuse of office and aiding and abetting related to meetings he held with Lauber.This is a full and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice,” Infantino said in a statement.

“Indeed and with no surprise, the investigation fully and clearly confirms that I have always acted in a lawful and correct way, always defending exclusively the interests of FIFA and football.”Swiss authorities had been investigating contacts between Infantino and Lauber, who resigned as Swiss attorney general after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with the FIFA boss and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption at the football body. headtopics.com

The prosecutors said that their investigation had turned up no evidence that Infantino had "instrumentalized" the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland "into unusual, inexplicable, erroneous or even criminal acts or omissions."

