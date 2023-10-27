Swiss probe into FIFA chief Gianni Infantino dropped

FIFA president Gianni Infantino smiles after a meeting of the FIFA Council on October 14, 2016 at the world football’s governing body headquarters in Zurich.FIFA executives will make a final decision on World Cup reform in January after weighing up three proposals on Thursday, as president Gianni Infantino pushes plans to grow the lucrative tournament. / AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI

Infantino declared a “full and clear victory” in the case and demanded an apology from what he called the “envious and corrupt” people out to tarnish his reputation. Lauber was in charge of Switzerland’s probe into the towering corruption scandal that exploded at the heart of Zurich-based FIFA in 2015.

Two special prosecutors were assigned to the case, but in a statement Thursday, they said the investigation had closed, with the allegations refuted.“The suspicion of instrumentalisation of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland by FIFA has not been substantiated in the course of the comprehensive investigation.In a statement, FIFA noted its “extreme satisfaction” with the decision, saying the only surprise was how long it had taken to reach an “obvious conclusion”. headtopics.com

For his part, Infantino, 53, said it was a “full and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice”. “Indeed and with no surprise, the investigation fully and clearly confirms that I have always acted in a lawful and correct way, always defending exclusively the interests of FIFA and football.”

A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced… headtopics.com

Super Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.Ten years after their shock defeat by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, the people of Cote d’Ivoire are yet to get over it.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Swiss prosecutors drop criminal proceedings against FIFA chief Gianni InfantinoSwiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football's governing body. Read more ⮕

Nigeria retains 40th spot in latest FIFA world rankingThe Super Eagles of Nigeria have kept the 40th position in the latest world ranking released by the Fédération of Internationale Football Association (FIFA) on Friday, 26 October 2023. Read more ⮕

UI to honour former FIFA/CAF Instructor, AsagbaThe Nation Newspaper UI to honour former FIFA/CAF Instructor, Asagba Read more ⮕

Super Eagles Begin World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Zimbabwe In NovemberAccording to CAF, winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read more ⮕

2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17The Nation Newspaper 2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17 Read more ⮕

FIFA Ranking: Eagles stay 40th despite first friendly match victory in five yearsThe Super Eagles did not improve their ranking from 40th place and remain sixth-best in Africa even after friendly match victory. Read more ⮕