Suswam loses bid to return to Senate

The appellate court said the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal was wrong to have allowed the petition by Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and set aside the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) return of Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

The Court of Appeal held that the tribunal did not properly evaluate the evidence presented before it by the parties while hearing Suswam’s petition.The appellate court allowed the appeal filed by Udende and set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

Justice Abimbola Obaseki-Adejumo, who read the judgment, said: “The judgment of the tribunal delivered on September 8 is hereby set aside.“The return of the appellant as the winner of the Benue North East senatorial election that was held on February 25 is hereby affirmed.”

INEC had declared Udende the winner of the senatorial election having polled 135,573 votes while Suswam got 112,231 votes. Suswam challenged the outcome of the election at the tribunal, claiming that it was marred by over-voting, non-compliance with the Electoral Law, alterations, and falsification of results.

In its judgment, the tribunal held that Suswam successfully established his case that irregularities took place in five out of seven local government areas in the senatorial district. The tribunal cancelled 51,895 votes entered for Udende and cancelled 21,229 votes entered for Suswam.

