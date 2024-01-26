Suspected kidnapper confesses to being a car thief

A suspected kidnapper, Chinaza Philip, who was paraded on a wheelchair by the police, has confessed to being a car thief and not a kidnapper. The 28-year-old suspect, who was recently arrested in Kaduna after operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said his gang was fully into stealing cars and not kidnapping. Philip, who was writhing in pain as a result of gunshot wounds on his leg, said: “Anything I am telling you now is the truth and nothing but the truth.

I know some people will say I am lying. I want the whole world to know that I am not a kidnapper. “My friends and I were on patrol, looking out for cars to steal. We snatch cars from parks. We saw one Hilux in a compound and we turned back. We entered and asked the owner for the key, which he gave us. “The plan was not to carry the man, but I don’t know why my friend, ‘Yellow’, said we should carry him. We took the man in the back seat with m





