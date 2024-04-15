Suspected Kidnapper Arrested in Imo State

“On searching his hideout, one ash coloured Toyota Camry, 2005 model, with registration number—MUS 509 DS Lagos, reportedly snatched was recovered,” the statement reads.“In the course of investigation, he confessed that he is the gang leader of a deadly criminal syndicate terrorizing the people of Imo state and provided crucial information that will assist the determined operatives in the arrest of his syndicate at large.

