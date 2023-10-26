Suspected herdsmen attack, kill 3 in Benue IDP camp

This was confirmed by the chairman of Agagbe camps, Terna Jacob, who said the incident happened on Monday afternoon when the victims went fishing at a stream in the neighbouring Gbange/Tomgov Council Ward and were ambushed and killed.

Jacob said: 'Yesterday morning, one Iorhemba Cletus, 37, of Block 2 Room 2 of IDP camp Agagbe, left for Gbange/Tomgov Council Ward together with two others to fish so as to sell and get food and other necessities for their families. 'But the armed Fulani herders ambushed and killed them; their bodies were later found and buried.' The camp chairman gave the identities of the other two victims as Akaa Clifford, 50, and Igbahemba Abua, 55.

