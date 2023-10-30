Suspected herders kill 3 cousins of Benue Police spokesperson

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 3 persons at Tse Gamber, Sengev Council Ward in Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) by suspected herders.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the victims were her cousins. She said Tse Gamber, a village in Sengev Council Ward, was a peaceful village whose inhabitants were farmers.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. The governor, who urged the people to inquire into the motives of such a move, claimed that while he visited the burnt site of the Assembly… headtopics.com

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until Nov. 13 and 30, continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley charged with cyber crime.

The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government.

