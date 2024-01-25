Suspected Gunrunner Arrested with 200 Rounds of Ammunition in Kaduna

Operatives of Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected gunrunner and recovered 200 rounds of ammunition. Spokesperson for the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on January 17, at about 10:30 p.m.

He said: “On January 17, 2024, at about 2030 hours or thereabout, police officers from Divisional Police Headquarters, Tudun Wada, Zaria, on Tactical Operation Duty (TOD) accosted a certain Musa Yusuf of Zurmi Local Council of Zamfara State, who was on a commercial motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious handbag. “The suspect alighted from the motorcycle, abandoned his bag, and attempted to escape. He was chased and apprehended. When a search of his handbag was conducted, 220 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition were discovered and retrieved. “Early inquisition revealed that Yusuf was on an errand for a bandit alias emir in Zurmi forest. He was to receive the ammunition at Bakin Kogi in Kauru Local Council of Kaduna State and convey the same to the said bandi





