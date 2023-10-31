Suspected Gunman Takes Hostages In Japan

Images on television showed the post office suspect, reported to be possibly in his 80s, inside the building in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.Police officers guard the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture on October 31, 2023.

Local media NTV reported that at least one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s were inside the post office, citing police sources.The Yomiuri daily had reported earlier that around 10 post office staff may be inside the building and that the man may be carrying kerosene.Several police cars with flashing lights were situated around the substantial three-storey building as night fell, television footage showed.

“After 1 pm, I heard a woman shouting ‘Someone, please come,’ and a nurse told me, ‘Stay away from the windows and keep your head low,'” a man in his 60s who was inside the hospital told broadcaster NHK.

But recent years have seen violent crimes, including gun attacks, make headlines, most notably the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year.

