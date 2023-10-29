Suspected Bomb Blast Kills Two At India Christian Prayer Meeting

Victims receive medical treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Ernakulam after a series of explosions took place during a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery near the port city of Kochi on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Arun CHANDRABOSE / AFP)A suspected bomb blast during a Christian prayer meeting in India’s southern state of Kerala killed two people and wounded more than 35 others, police said Sunday.

“We will find out who is behind this and take stringent action… preliminary investigation shows it was an IED (improvised explosive device) blast.” Police said they are “examining his claims and the reasons given for carrying out the act”, according to The Times of India.

The movement, which preaches non-violence and is politically neutral, has a history of persecution, with its activities banned or restricted in several countries.It is a millennial faith, meaning its members believe that the end of the world is near and that God’s kingdom will soon rule over the Earth. headtopics.com

“I would request everyone to maintain peace, remain calm, and I also request that no provocative posts are made on social media,” Saheb added. There was no indication that the events were in any way connected, but social media carried several posts connecting the speech and the blast.

Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Xavi Hints Injured Stars Could Return For ClasicoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer To Make Comeback After Year OutBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies At 68Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over RoyaltiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕