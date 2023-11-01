Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Yobe village

'Yobe State Government's delegation, SEMA and LGA team are already mobilized to provide necessary first line support of food basket, NFIs and some basic consumables as well ensure women and children are safe and prioritised while assessment is ongoing across affected locations', he added. He commiserated with the Ngurokayya community, Geidam LGA and all vicitms of the attack.

