Supreme Court victory will give Tinubu time to concentrate, face governance

DAILY POST recalls that the Supreme Court had on Thursday upheld the ruling of the lower court which confirmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election. The court dismissed the prayers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP). Mumuni, while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, explained that the victory will provide Tinubu and his team the needed concentration to focus on their task on nation building.

He added that national interest precedes any other parochial interests. He said, “This ruling is a triumph for the vast majority of Nigerian citizens who cast their votes overwhelmingly for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ballot. 'I am glad that the judiciary did not appeal to emotions and sentiments but stuck to the facts of the matter. “I congratulate Mr. President and our party the APC most heartily on this important victory.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victoryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ ExpectationsThe PDP says the Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president thrashed the people's expectation. Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕