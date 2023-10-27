Supreme Court verdict: Why you should reconcile with Atiku, Peter Obi

Ohanaeze said Tinubu would create an environment for all Nigerians to work by extending hands of fellowship to Atiku and Obi following the verdict of the Supreme Court. Factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, harped on the need for the president to exhibit qualities of sportsmanship. A statement by Isiguzoro reads: 'President Tinubu should extend hands of friendship and reconciliation to his opponents, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, in the spirit of true sportsmanship.

'Furthermore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls upon the diaspora chapter of NADECO (National Democratic Coalition) to halt its plans to continue embracing any form of opposition against President Tinubu. 'It is time for all Nigerians to come together, irrespective of political affiliations, and support the elected government. Unity and collaboration are essential in overcoming the challenges that lie ahead and in building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

”Call President Tinubu to congratulate him” – Festus Keyamo tells Atiku, Peter ObiA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

‘Time to build Nigeria together’ – Tinubu extends hands of fellowship to Atiku, Peter ObiPresident Bola Tinubu has extended hands of fellowship to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, following their defeat at the Supreme Court. Tinubu called on Atiku and Obi to collaborate with him in building Nigeria and moving the country forward. Read more ⮕

– Speaker Abbas consoles Atiku, Peter Obi after Supreme Court verdictSpeaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has consoled the candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), urging them to take heart. According to Abbas, the judgement in favour of President Bola Tinubu was not unexpected. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’The Nation Newspaper Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’ Read more ⮕