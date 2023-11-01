Supreme Court verdict: We’re worried but not deterred — Lagos LP

She said that the future of democracy would be more guaranteed if judiciary could be truly independent and a corner stone of justice. “We at Labour Party are not deterred but rather even more determined to ensure that the events of this in the election cycle will never repeat itself.

The chairman, while lamenting the current economic hardship in the country, charged the leadership to put in place masses friendly policies and programmes.“A nation where multi dimensional poverty is at its peak, no safety net for citizens and yet our so called leaders still live in luxury, calls for concern.

Speaking on some alleged impostors parading themselves as leadership of the LP in Lagos State, Ekong urged the party members and the public not to fall victims on their antics. “This group is led by one Mr Olumide Adesoyin, who to the best of our knowledge, still remains a suspended member of the party.

