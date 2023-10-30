Supreme Court verdict: We‘re disappointed but not deterred

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Amb Umar Illiya Damagun, has said the party was disappointed with the judgment of the Supreme Court with respect to its Presidential petition but it would not be deterred.

He said this in his address in the ongoing press conference at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Monday. Damagun said, “We may be disappointed but we are not deterred because we know what is on the ground, we know what happened.

"Everyone is so sad in this country. There was a verdict but everywhere is calm no celebration. Mine is to welcome all of us and the leader of our party.

