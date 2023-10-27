Supreme Court Verdict: Tinubu Looks Ahead, Woos Atiku, Obi

Tinubu hailed yesterday’s Supreme Court judgement, which affirmed him as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, saying that it will help to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu also affirmed the legitimacy of his party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, saying, “It was affirmed once more today that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians.”

The president emphasised the need for unity and collaboration, stating, “We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together.” PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court. headtopics.com

“Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a Presidential election in Nigeria especially with regards to the required statutory 25% of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral rules and guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC.

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man,” the party said.LP national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure said the struggle of the founding fathers of Nigeria had been destroyed. headtopics.com

“We are indeed very shocked and surprised that even the apex court will toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.

